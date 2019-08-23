Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Upped Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million; Private Asset Management Holding In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Upped

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 2,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 748,301 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 83,373 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 251 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 32,440 are held by Los Angeles & Equity. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 70 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 301,381 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested 0.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability owns 27,660 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Merian (Uk) accumulated 0.01% or 56,020 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Garnet Equity Cap owns 198,300 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership reported 29,473 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 4,508 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wright Serv has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.83% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 5,180 shares. Security Communication has 0.25% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Llc has 1.9% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tru Of Vermont holds 9,262 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 430 shares. Texas-based Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bourgeon Capital Management Llc invested in 1.98% or 19,235 shares. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,084 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited reported 1.63% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,262 shares to 119,245 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,681 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).