Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Position in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Stock Price Rose; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Value Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $48.90 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Has An AMD Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Capital Extends Storage Ecosystem with Investments in CNEX Labs and Pliops – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 59,891 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 343,588 shares. Twin Securities owns 195,000 shares for 12.25% of their portfolio. 4,300 are owned by Calamos Advisors Ltd Com. Bamco has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Chase Investment Counsel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 13,125 shares. 1.19 million were accumulated by Alpine Associates Mgmt. New York-based Halcyon Mngmt Ptnrs LP has invested 1.52% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0% or 20,900 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 10,000 shares. Masters Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 926 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13,028 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 11,110 shares. D L Carlson invested 1.64% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.1% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 27,400 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 304,425 shares stake. 14,400 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 215 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 1.25 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8.04 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 18,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 465,277 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 54,790 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.