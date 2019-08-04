Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Market Value Rose; As Foot Locker Com Stk (FL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.50 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk (FL) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 249,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 324,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 20,372 shares to 136,072 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 499,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 52,567 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 80,853 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 151,346 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 39,815 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.16% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.02% or 3,616 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 23,386 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 17,949 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 1.69 million shares. Landscape Limited Liability Com invested in 8,588 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.1% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 148,856 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 143,117 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co reported 35,105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 15,590 shares. Moreover, Amer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 56,182 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Communications Lc holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 87,591 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability owns 50,850 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,922 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.1% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 27,400 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp owns 108,489 shares. Garnet Equity Hldg invested in 738,757 shares or 13.54% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bb&T Ltd stated it has 16,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 124,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 1.2% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.