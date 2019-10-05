Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) as Valuation Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Seizert Capital Partners Lifted by $699,111 Its Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 901,835 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 188,169 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, up from 177,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 340,433 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 18,805 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Incorporated invested 17.88% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Canal Insurance Comm stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 308,549 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 614,678 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 2.03 million are owned by Stephens Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Company. The Connecticut-based Paw Corporation has invested 1.98% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 112,149 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.43M shares. 6,102 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 363,738 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 706,373 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

