Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Position in Citi Trends (CTRN) as Shares Declined; As Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) Share Price Declined, Css Has Boosted by $852,800 Its Holding

Css Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) by 328% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 580,949 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 41,313 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.08 million shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 84,517 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 9,460 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,840 were reported by Knott David M. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 30,685 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Co accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,555 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,227 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 209,130 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0.04% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership owns 8,742 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Street Corporation holds 3.80 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 72,898 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) or 32,289 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 2,306 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 18,366 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 73,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 32,531 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 127,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.17% or 222,535 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.