Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake By $1.52 Million; Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake By $2.46 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 52.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 246,512 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 519,447 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 14.48 million shares traded or 124.69% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) stake by 67.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)’s stock declined 12.45%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 198,300 shares with $3.83M value, up from 118,300 last quarter. Citi Trends Inc now has $178.10M valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 48,542 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.21M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of FLEX in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc reported 14,175 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 331 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 35,489 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 2,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 719 shares. 402,597 were reported by Corsair Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lowe Brockenbrough has 15,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2,584 shares. Loews Corporation holds 1.17M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Logan Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 73,475 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 135 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 159,409 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp increased Gms Inc stake by 260,677 shares to 359,516 valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fgl Hldgs stake by 574,480 shares and now owns 828,030 shares. Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) was raised too.