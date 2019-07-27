Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Position as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Price Rose While Indus Capital Partners Cut Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $84.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Experts: Investors’ Choice on US Defense Stocks – Investing News Network” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Kratos (KTOS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drone progress sees JPMorgan upgrade Kratos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 153.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.