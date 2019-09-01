Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Fedex (FDX) Position by $2.72 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Carlson Capital Management Has Upped Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $812.14 million for 12.39 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.