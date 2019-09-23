Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding; International Paper Co (IP) Sentiment Is 1.03

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 45,000 shares with $5.45M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.44M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship

International Paper Co (IP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 280 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 273 sold and decreased stock positions in International Paper Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 310.16 million shares, down from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding International Paper Co in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 224 Increased: 215 New Position: 65.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.97 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.71M shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. International Paper Company (IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 6.98% of its portfolio in International Paper Company for 589,992 shares. Colrain Capital Llc owns 112,375 shares or 5.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has 3.49% invested in the company for 41,068 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.4% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,120 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,497 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Co. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 44,549 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0.46% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 95,097 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 325 shares. Palestra reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 11.60 million shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 45,553 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 17,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 240,707 shares. Eminence Cap LP invested in 1.48M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 699,309 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Wendell David Inc has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares.