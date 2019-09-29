Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $1.68 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 6,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,431 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 153,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.