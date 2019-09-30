Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding By $1.68 Million; Liqtech International (LIQT) Shorts Raised By 4.28%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 30,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 60,000 shares with $3.41M value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $37.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 3.30 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.40 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 22.17% above currents $57.88 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 11.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Bulks Up in South America With $1.9 Billion LATAM Investment – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LATAM soars after Delta takes stake – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines Continues Its International Growth in Boston – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.