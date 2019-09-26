Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding by $720,244; Stock Price Declined; Clearbridge Investments Raised Its Pnm Res (PNM) Position by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 24,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 243,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, up from 219,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 313,338 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 51,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 146,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 50,771 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.76 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 235,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 105,965 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 52,769 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 40,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen Ltd invested in 0.14% or 71,830 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 15,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 80,415 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 45,459 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 11,133 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Llc holds 39,213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 937,679 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 49,500 shares.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Behind The Idea – Citi Trends: The Forgotten Discount Retailer – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Macellum Issues Letter to Stockholders of Citi Trends – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citi Trends Promotes Bruce Smith to CEO – Business Wire” on March 16, 2018. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCRX, CTRN, MTZ – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,560 activity.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNM Resources, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNM projects significant change in solar capacity over next 10 years – Albuquerque Business First” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNM Resources to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings on February 27 – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 358,201 shares to 140,932 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 93,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,677 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD).