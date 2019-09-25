Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $1.45 Million as Share Value Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Raised as Share Value Declined

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 957 shares to 3,618 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 8,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,572 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.