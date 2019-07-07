Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Position by $8.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Somerset Group Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $715,560

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 679,962 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.1% or 17,363 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 5,819 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Scott & Selber has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A & Assoc Inc holds 1.58% or 9,551 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Limited Company holds 3.68% or 7,032 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 5,528 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,680 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Lc. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 159 are owned by Lafayette Invs. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 568 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,850 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability owns 11,544 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sterling Management Limited Company reported 81,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 134,896 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 108,489 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0.02% or 10,794 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 124,443 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). American Int Inc owns 56,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4.26M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 304,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 87,975 shares.