Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Share Price Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 555,191 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 364,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.05 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 10.75M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 147.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $14 Million in Unmanned Aerial Drone System Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is the Air Force Ready to Go All In on Kratos’ Drones? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Defense and Oklahoma Leaders Announce Future Production Home of XQ-58A Valkyrie, Celebrate Completion of First MQM-178 Firejet – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of AeroVironment Soared Higher on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Grp stated it has 1.64% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 877,291 were reported by Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Research Global Invsts owns 543,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S Squared Tech Limited has 974,739 shares for 11.77% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech Inc invested in 24,580 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 207,092 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.2% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 485 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 219,869 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rmb Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3,922 shares. 68,503 are held by Canal Ins. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 469,935 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California-based Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). City Trust Co Fl has 41,012 shares. Fil Limited has invested 1.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.55% or 4.05 million shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 251,398 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.04% or 6,700 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5.80 million shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Essex Fincl Serv reported 8,806 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 485,862 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd reported 179,159 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt reported 7,336 shares stake.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 6,196 shares to 27,934 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).