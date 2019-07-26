Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Holding in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by $1.05 Million; Cadence Capital Management Holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Boosted by $1.05 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 328,246 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 209,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 319,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 217,611 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 1,341 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Commerce holds 533 shares. Motco holds 41 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 10,779 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 267,701 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1.40 million are owned by Boston Partners. 23,777 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Oppenheimer Asset has 31,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 2.76M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Osborne Capital Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,170 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,891 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 29.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 82,266 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.02% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 40,856 shares in its portfolio. 13,250 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage Inc. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Renaissance Techs Llc owns 384,000 shares. Knott David M holds 400,500 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assocs invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 16,652 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 56,674 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 37,300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 266,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,451 shares to 44,789 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turning Pt Brands Inc by 15,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,360 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $36,800 activity.