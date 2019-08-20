Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding by $2.72 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Value Declined While Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Stake by $704,325

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 440,064 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 468,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $670.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 385,207 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $155.86. About 966,388 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co reported 817,106 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 151,259 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 7,937 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 14,557 were reported by Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated. Moreover, Ally Financial has 1.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Loews has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Morgan Stanley reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.88% or 55,741 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Counselors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Culbertson A N And reported 34,490 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% or 536 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 12.18 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. The insider GOINGS E V bought 33,500 shares worth $502,369.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 23,991 shares to 56,515 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fin owns 0.1% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 18,600 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hrt Financial Limited Liability has 87,564 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 65,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 501,038 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 85,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei reported 8,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 21,030 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.48% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.49 million shares. Amer Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 32,600 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 19,770 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings.