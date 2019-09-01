Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake in Citi Trends (CTRN) as Share Price Declined; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Raised as Valuation Declined

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 172,525 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 34,269 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 194,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.04% or 154,160 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 2,725 shares. Gsa Llp invested in 11,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners, Oregon-based fund reported 54,720 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 32,289 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 213,300 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 1,298 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 46,100 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ny has 869,700 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

