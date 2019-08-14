Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Position by $1.52 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 76.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 184,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 57,618 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 242,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 9.70 million shares traded or 136.08% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 44,133 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citi Trends Sets Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi Trends: Stealing A Known Off-Priced Playbook – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Citi Trends Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and Authorizes New $25 Million Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 72,898 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 117,672 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 26,502 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 18,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 255,732 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc invested in 0% or 187,804 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 73,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 22,195 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 25,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public has 2,542 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 1.06 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 116,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 18,429 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO), The Stock That Tanked 84% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow plunges 750 points after bond market flashes a recession warning, Citigroup tanks 5% – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Republic Int reported 1.54% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Montag A Assocs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co owns 10,707 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.06% or 319,997 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Atria Invests Lc owns 14,546 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And stated it has 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 231,930 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Llc holds 10,740 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 509,910 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 8,211 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 604,982 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 14,551 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.