Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed By $1.19 Million Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 23.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 397,501 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 1.30M shares with $5.12 million value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) stake by 67.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)’s stock declined 18.52%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 198,300 shares with $3.83M value, up from 118,300 last quarter. Citi Trends Inc now has $193.20M valuation. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 99,193 shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares invested in 24,786 shares. 26,502 were reported by Indexiq Limited Liability Company. Sei reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 55,678 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 36,270 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 32,531 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 643,856 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Communication accumulated 199,624 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Voya Investment Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Among 8 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 9.31% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco Plc had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4.8 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Group has 21,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc holds 1.94% or 3.58M shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 3,194 shares. Lpl Fin reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 368,153 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 142,600 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 19,079 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 21,500 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc has 1.62M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 146,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 369,800 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 77,462 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 117,100 shares.