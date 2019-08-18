Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding by $1.52 Million as Share Price Declined; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $38.31 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 42,757 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 172.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 4.22 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi Trends Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 51% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi Trends Has 35% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 116,892 shares. Citigroup owns 5,767 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Awm Inv accumulated 355,808 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 4,419 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 34,269 shares. The New York-based Garnet Equity Capital has invested 4.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco Limited owns 42,066 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 47,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 187,804 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 10,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 38 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Lc invested in 174,000 shares. Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 3.4% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kentucky-based Barr E S Co has invested 0.75% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dupont Management Corp has 16,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 679,676 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Res accumulated 951,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.04% or 65,217 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 114,934 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management reported 197,025 shares. Westpac Corp holds 36,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio.