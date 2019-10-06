Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Decreased Stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by $1.10 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Position by $734,320

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 901,835 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 308,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 67,400 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 5,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sterling Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northern Tru reported 1.29M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 333,762 shares. 685,367 are held by D E Shaw. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 19,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 112,149 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 942,422 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.29 million shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.16M for 114.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares to 8,544 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,562 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).