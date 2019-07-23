Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding By $570,000; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Sentiment Is 1.61

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 225 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 140 decreased and sold their positions in Zebra Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 45.87 million shares, down from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zebra Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 124 Increased: 135 New Position: 90.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 35,000 shares with $4.01M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 2.93 million shares traded or 77.02% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 355,175 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Makaira Partners Llc holds 16.87% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation for 689,535 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 437,168 shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 6.58% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Management Inc has invested 5.86% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,200 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 16.87 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $155 target. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander also sold $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. 4.80M shares were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S, worth $554.74 million. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “#GetOnBoard With Celebrity Cruises For Its Third Annual Pride Party At Sea – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “By Leaving Less Of A Footprint, Celebrity Flora Makes A Huge Mark On The Cruise Industry – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.2% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 79,940 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc owns 1,775 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 7.38M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 581,002 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 473,800 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 252 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 114,456 shares. Roanoke Asset Management has invested 2.38% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 0.3% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 107,972 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93M for 11.25 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.