Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Cut Its Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stake; KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (KCDMF) Shorts Lowered By 1.79%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 40,000 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Stores Inc now has $26.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.18M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) had a decrease of 1.79% in short interest. KCDMF’s SI was 16.95M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.79% from 17.26M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 169503 days are for KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)’s short sellers to cover KCDMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.815 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. V., together with its subsidiaries, makes and commercializes disposable products for daily use by clients in Mexico. It has a 25.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

More recent Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.A 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Kimberly-Clark De Mexico, S.A. De C.V.A 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark De Mexico, S.A. De C.V. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 110,103 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.33% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gluskin Sheff Assoc reported 34,462 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 18,762 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 39,366 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,549 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 404,498 shares. Country Club Na stated it has 2,042 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 25,570 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 6,750 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma stated it has 3.98 million shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability invested in 46,171 shares. Osborne Partners Ltd Llc reported 38,950 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree +4% after JPMorgan upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $122 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of DLTR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating.