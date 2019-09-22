Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Continues to Hold Position in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR); As Entergy New (ETR) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Its Stake

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 43,765 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, down from 47,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 4.09 million shares traded or 191.92% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gp Inc reported 112,783 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 8,586 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Federated Pa holds 105,317 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 23,773 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.19% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parametric Associate Limited Com holds 0.06% or 657,540 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage owns 2,039 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 550,481 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 0.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H And invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 12,901 shares stake. 3,503 were reported by Freestone.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General (DG) Displays Solid Run, Adds 20% in 3 Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob accumulated 2,210 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 535 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 18,147 shares. First Amer State Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,643 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.08% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 325,525 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,325 shares. Pennsylvania-based Dt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Acadian Asset has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability owns 8,005 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.80M shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,173 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 876,647 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 199,662 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canandaigua Savings Bank holds 4,985 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.