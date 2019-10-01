Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR); Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Has Lifted by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 2.03M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 5.89M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau’s Share Price Weakness May Not Be Entirely Reasonable – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau Looking Toward Better Results – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Growth Brands’ Hostile Takeover Bid For Aphria: A Harbinger Of Things To Come – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Aphria Stock Wonâ€™t Be Boosted by Odd Takeover Offer – Investorplace.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau SA (GGB) CEO Gustavo Werneck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fin Ntwk accumulated 147 shares. Fiduciary Wi has invested 2.96% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 218,855 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 663,583 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 37,783 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Utd Fire Group Inc Inc has invested 0.23% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 3,668 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc. 17,677 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. 252,304 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.33% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,718 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2,300 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 23,773 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 51,446 shares to 146,854 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dollar Tree Stock Rose Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.