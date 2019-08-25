Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Boosted Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding by $1.52 Million; Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position as Stock Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 83,373 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 150,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 168,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares to 47,352 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Incorporated reported 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Strategic Services invested in 3,692 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Lc accumulated 34,872 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 31,506 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.44 million are held by Duquesne Family Office. 190,229 were reported by Maple Cap Mngmt. John G Ullman Associate holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 129,922 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated reported 7,657 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 9,300 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Company invested 1.97% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). M Kraus & Communications accumulated 79,916 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Aqr Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 502,035 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 22,195 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Interest Grp Inc owns 7,649 shares. Axa reported 12,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 18,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

