Garmin Ord (GRMN) Shares Declined While Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.14 Million; Share Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 222,679 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72 million, down from 232,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.09. About 941,212 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Garmin co-founderâ€™s children top $110M in recent stock sales – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Launches Will Propel Garmin – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Miscellaneous Electronics Products Industry Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent Music (TME) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 21,000 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,570 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed stated it has 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 4,542 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc holds 89,087 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp has 4,739 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 13,158 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 1.24M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref accumulated 258,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 32,270 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,934 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).