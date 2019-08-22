Garmin Ord (GRMN) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Has Cut Stake by $3.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Cut as Market Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 2.15 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 133,944 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Capital Of America has invested 2.97% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bryn Mawr holds 354,154 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Llc has 682 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 84,038 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maverick Capital Limited owns 19,680 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 44,808 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 57,897 shares. Horan Mngmt reported 5.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 21,792 are owned by Tcw Group Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 5.98M shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4.65M shares. Btim Corp reported 99,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kempen Mngmt Nv has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 645 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 119,600 shares to 219,600 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Co reported 594,742 shares stake. Citadel Limited Liability owns 311,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,201 shares. 592,807 were accumulated by Pggm Investments. Atria Invests Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,951 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 28,917 shares. Asset One Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,732 shares stake. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 2,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Atwood And Palmer Inc owns 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Services owns 253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 2,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bp Public Lc holds 0.05% or 15,000 shares. Optimum Inv holds 576 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

