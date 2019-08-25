Garmin Ord (GRMN) Holder Canal Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding by $3.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Moors & Cabot Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $856,785 as Stock Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 823,483 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 121.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 57,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 104,020 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 46,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 8,269 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 456,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametrica Management Limited holds 2,616 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc accumulated 2,306 shares. 42,797 were accumulated by Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 39,000 shares. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 7,998 were reported by Gam Holdg Ag. Cambridge Invest reported 26,600 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt owns 71,584 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Llc invested in 0.31% or 6,693 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 361,803 shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Amid Yield Curve & Trade Fears – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Must-See Slides From Garmin’s Investor Presentation – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Garmin (GRMN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 4.33M shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,171 shares. Eagle Boston Management owns 60,686 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 15,755 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 2.69M shares. 104,020 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 1.52M are owned by Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 36,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 727,322 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 381,890 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).