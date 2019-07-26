Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) Shares Rose While Horizon Investments Lowered Holding; South Street Advisors Has Cut Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $368,772

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 30,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,619 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 33,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 703,222 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.13. About 3.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 63,682 shares. Pnc Grp invested in 0% or 9,193 shares. Comm State Bank has 0.24% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 237,431 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,299 shares. Lpl Lc holds 15,017 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 311,781 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 10,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited owns 87,920 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 348 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 623,294 shares stake. 19,282 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus. Shelton Capital reported 760 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,819 shares to 17,364 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.60 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust reported 13,190 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer invested in 0.36% or 85,472 shares. Everence Mgmt owns 17,428 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 78,712 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.11% or 11,664 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 29.86M shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Ltd has invested 1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Fin Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 4,306 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bbva Compass Bank reported 4,538 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Com invested in 30,835 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,188 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,850 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited holds 7,795 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.58M. $1.00 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5.