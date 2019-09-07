Garmin LTD (GRMN) Valuation Declined While Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Its Position by $474,892; Nuance Investments Decreased Its Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $2.18 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.01. About 27,845 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 5,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 9,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 15,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 731,650 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Garmin® introduces the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, a hard water solution with revolutionary sonar capabilities – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51M for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NSM Insurance Group Implements Instec for Policy Lifecycle Management – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.