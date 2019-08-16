Garmin Ltd (GRMN) to pay $0.57 on Sep 30, 2019; Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Shorts Lowered By 4.94%

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Garmin Ltd’s current price of $76.78 translates into 0.74% yield. Garmin Ltd’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 740,292 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) had a decrease of 4.94% in short interest. NEWT’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.94% from 1.16M shares previously. With 88,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s short sellers to cover NEWT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 69,994 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT EXPERIENCED CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Newtek 2017 Adjusted Net Investment Income Was $30.8 Million, or $1.77/Share; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Reiterates Its 2018 Annual Cash Div Forecast of $1.70 a Shr; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT ATTACKERS COMPROMISED A PORTION OF ITS SHARED WEBHOSTING SYSTEM

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -1.91% below currents $20.9 stock price. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Compass Point on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $400.49 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.60 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 19.79 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd has $80 highest and $71 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -1.34% below currents $76.78 stock price. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Longbow maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

