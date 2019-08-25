Garmin Ltd (GRMN) to pay $0.57 on Sep 30, 2019; Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Shorts Increased By 10.79%

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Garmin Ltd’s current price of $78.36 translates into 0.73% yield. Garmin Ltd’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 823,483 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) had an increase of 10.79% in short interest. BWFG's SI was 148,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.79% from 134,400 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)'s short sellers to cover BWFG's short positions. The SI to Bankwell Financial Group Inc's float is 2.44%. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 11,061 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 9,200 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 4,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 121,746 shares. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Northern Corp holds 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) or 74,576 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Perritt Cap Management Inc has invested 0.77% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc owns 12,113 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 69,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 7,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Alliancebernstein Lp has 21,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

date 2019-08-25

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $197.20 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

date 2019-08-25