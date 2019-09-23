Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,127 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 21,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.10M shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 4,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80 million shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,743 shares to 116,297 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,192 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Garmin® confirms September 30 dividend payment – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin® announces the fÄ“nix® 6 series – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,110 shares to 87,464 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

