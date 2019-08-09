Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $3.57 Million; Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 287.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 41,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 55,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 932,259 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 21,000 shares. Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 49,357 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 14.15M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 55,564 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 161 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 199,419 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Com invested in 73,650 shares. Alexandria Cap has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Geode Management Limited Liability reported 2.09M shares stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 3,047 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 3,944 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.11% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). First Personal Ser has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 456,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 306,670 shares to 16,530 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc by 1,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,855 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 761,502 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Brown Advisory reported 1.94 million shares stake. Kopp Advsr holds 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,336 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Lc holds 2.85% or 68,305 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Advisors invested in 126,851 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Zweig has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,029 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 6,004 shares. 1.78 million were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcrae Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,995 shares. Nadler Finance holds 46,745 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Service Of America Inc accumulated 0.08% or 2,718 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 1.99M shares or 2.12% of its portfolio.

