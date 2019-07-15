Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $314,262 Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 771,052 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 5,716 shares to 7,157 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 4,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,247 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division owns 2,700 shares. Axa reported 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 7,998 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Paloma Partners Management Com owns 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 13,158 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has 0.25% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 93,250 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 28,917 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 25,081 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 42,728 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Company owns 2,306 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 4.81M shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 50,817 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 39,652 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,280 shares. Oarsman owns 40,804 shares. 17,070 were reported by Pictet National Bank And Limited. Roffman Miller Inc Pa has 4.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,610 shares. Oakmont Corporation invested 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 4,430 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 128,669 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. 2.62M were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 9,676 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.