Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.94 Million; As Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Share Price Rose, Jcsd Capital Decreased Its Holding by $901,495

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 1.15M shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 152,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 41,246 shares traded or 708.59% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,342 shares to 32,169 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.57 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Citigroup Incorporated holds 332,091 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 2.4% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 217,500 shares. Shelton Capital owns 760 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 300 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 28,051 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 13,226 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 49,357 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 94,391 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 2,954 shares. Hwg LP has 2,332 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,693 shares. Coldstream Management Inc holds 0.1% or 13,215 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. $18,150 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was bought by Sommer Oliver.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). 990 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Blackrock has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 43,233 shares in its portfolio. Mendon Corporation holds 0.43% or 99,247 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 9,985 shares. Wellington Grp Llp owns 44,238 shares. 1,139 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 6,846 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Vanguard Group owns 195,863 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 10,712 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.