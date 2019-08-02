Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Cut Position by $10.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Stake in Centurylink (Call) (CTL) by $3.85 Million as Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 10.13M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 116,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 361,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.24M, down from 478,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.67M shares traded or 48.91% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 53,126 shares to 400,965 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 3,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 4,651 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited invested in 0.04% or 87,920 shares. Landscape Capital Lc has 0.42% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated invested in 15,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Garrison Asset Limited Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,087 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 347 were reported by Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc. Asset Management invested in 55,597 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 10,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regulator Marine goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 600,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.