Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Value Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted Its General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 32,176 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 34,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 39,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.03 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,269 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 776,025 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Lc owns 122,012 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 194,735 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 118,666 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,226 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,896 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 32,086 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 37,410 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 578,545 shares. Wright Invsts Ser invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cypress Capital Gru owns 3,413 shares. Pennsylvania reported 52,694 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

