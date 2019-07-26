Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Price Rose While Shelton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $93.22 Million; Putnam Investments Raised Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 91.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 8,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 8,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 506,266 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 1172% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 16,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,126 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 1,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $299.26. About 485,313 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 87,700 shares to 74,538 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 278,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.78M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. On Friday, February 1 deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,000 shares. FLATLEY JAY T had sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares to 61,516 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

