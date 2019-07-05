Garmin LTD (GRMN) Share Price Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Holding; As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Stake by $38.09 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.61M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.33M, down from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.37 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, up from 70,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 536,267 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 28,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Martin And Tn holds 1.26% or 272,452 shares. National Pension Ser owns 673,324 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Johnson Group holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 38,340 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 52 shares. Twin Cap has 70,350 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 110,980 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 32,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Tru Comm Na accumulated 17,936 shares. Hightower Lc accumulated 35,441 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 28,946 shares. Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.54% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 558,353 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.33M shares to 74.96M shares, valued at $322.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech holds 0.07% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 35,943 are held by Putnam Invests. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1,479 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Rockland Tru invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Enterprise Financial has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Korea Investment Corporation has 44,221 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2,954 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 3,400 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mgmt has 2.71% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620 shares to 16,629 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,485 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).