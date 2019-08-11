Garmin LTD (GRMN) Market Valuation Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased by $1.94 Million Its Stake; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $13.87 Million; Share Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91M, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 11.48 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 622,297 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $92.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 24,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc reported 0.01% stake. 5.61M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 144,097 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 127,472 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt Communication Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.49M shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.17M are owned by Highbridge Ltd. 387,797 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 31,897 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 19.76M shares stake. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 4.95M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 6,600 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,055 shares. 232 were accumulated by Reilly Advisors Limited Liability. 980,204 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. State Street stated it has 5.83 million shares. Cetera Advisors Lc owns 2,537 shares. 5,000 were reported by Sprott. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Financial Counselors Incorporated invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 248,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.11% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Denali Advsr Ltd owns 1.45% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 111,700 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,831 shares to 6,192 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).