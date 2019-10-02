Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding Raised by Cipher Capital Lp; Walleye Trading Stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (Call) (HIG) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 36,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 94,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 58,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 271,965 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Call) (HIG) by 618.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 610,873 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5.83 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Paradigm Incorporated holds 39,100 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 78,061 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,660 shares. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 1,447 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 10,639 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 3,202 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 749,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 49,780 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Advisor Inc has 2,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,062 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 500 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 44,260 shares to 5,276 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 138,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,559 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLU) by 35,400 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 32,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:XLNX).

