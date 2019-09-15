Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Raised Holding by $4.18 Million; Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 515,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.10 million, up from 462,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 488,444 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 853,632 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 35,100 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 87,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 1.44M shares. Twin Tree LP invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.16% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 51,359 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com. Sit Assoc reported 110,950 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 438,397 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Meritage reported 25,995 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 24,400 shares to 162,400 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,706 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,774 shares to 38,776 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX).