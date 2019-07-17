Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Cut Stake by $1.94 Million as Valuation Rose; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $7.70 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 962,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.28M, down from 14.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 1.11M shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 96,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 986,227 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 20.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,332 are held by Hwg Hldg L P. Destination Wealth Management reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 42,640 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 295,490 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,007 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Canal Ins has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1,100 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.2% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 77,900 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 5,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 3,047 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Capital, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,012 shares. 34,312 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Limited invested in 248,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Advsrs Ltd has 0.1% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20,963 shares to 23,716 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 128,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Garmin Plunged 10.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fitbit and Garmin Both Are a Solid Play in 5G Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Garmin Stays the Course in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 20, 2019 : CVS, SO, ADI, ETR, GRMN, TRGP, HFC, NI, HSIC, BHC, LAMR, OC – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Morris Goldfarb Starts Buying Shares Of G-III Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Enerplus (ERF) a Profitable Stock for Value Investors Now? – Zacks.com” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Avoid This Dividend Stock Mistake – Investorplace.com” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.