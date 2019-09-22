Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Morgan Stanley Decreased Holding by $20.56 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $38.65 Million as Shares Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 260,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 437,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.92 million, down from 697,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.10 million shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 114.40% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.69 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.