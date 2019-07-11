Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $7.74 Million; As The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stock Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 89,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,896 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 140,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 744,434 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 4.50M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN COMMENTS AT ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN CONF; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone Woos Ultra-Wealthy With Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch (Video); 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE POOL SAID TO OWN PASSIVE ROCKPOINT STAKE, ABOUT 20%; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $187.24 million for 19.69 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,341 shares to 6,774 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.