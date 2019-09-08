Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Grisanti Capital Management Has Increased Centene (CNC) Position by $3.31 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 102,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 872,358 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 49,946 shares to 188,434 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 12,900 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.51 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.