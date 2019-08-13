Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Comparing side by side

Since Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 80 4.27 N/A 3.71 21.19 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Garmin Ltd. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Garmin Ltd. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Garmin Ltd. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Garmin Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garmin Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Garmin Ltd. and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Garmin Ltd.’s consensus price target is $75.75, while its potential downside is -2.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garmin Ltd. and Schmitt Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 52.8%. About 1.2% of Garmin Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. has 18.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. has 24.12% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats Schmitt Industries Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.